Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE FSS opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

