StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIX stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.84. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
About IRIDEX
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.