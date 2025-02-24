Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 26,451 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,612.75 ($8,368.45).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,476.65).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.80.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

