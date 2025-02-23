Contrasting Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics -1,029.50% -57.86% -47.94% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -34.97% -103.11% -28.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 8 10 1 2.63

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.60%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $46.71, indicating a potential upside of 69.72%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics $580,000.00 24.53 -$14.29 million ($2.81) -0.93 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $396.59 million 8.63 -$528.63 million ($2.03) -13.56

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing ATRN-1051 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and APRE-DDRi for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA). The company also develops APL-3007, a small interfering RNA, or siRNA, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as an oral complement inhibitor that is in preclinical development. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) for development and commercialization of pegcetacoplan; and a collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam’s base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

