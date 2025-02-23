Head-To-Head Contrast: ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECD Automotive Design and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its share price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Mercedes-Benz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 1.96 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.37 $15.43 billion C$2.76 5.54

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats ECD Automotive Design on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

