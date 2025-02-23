Top Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $8.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.61. 24,786,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,338. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $30.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $937.79. 2,001,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,054.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $978.38.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,384,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,600,600. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

