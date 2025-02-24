Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired Sen. Ron Wyden

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) recently bought shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on January 22nd.

Senator Ron Wyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) on 2/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) on 2/6/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,364,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $4,102,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Senator Wyden

Ron Wyden (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oregon. He assumed office on January 30, 1996. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Wyden (Democratic Party, Independent Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oregon. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022. In 2018, the Town Hall Project, which described itself as “a citizen powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives,” named Wyden town hall MVP for the second year in a row. According to OregonLive, Wyden held over 900 town hall meetings between 1996 and 2018. Wyden previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Wyden is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.