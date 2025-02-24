Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

