Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $112,735.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,873,617 shares of company stock valued at $264,834,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.07 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

