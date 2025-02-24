Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 8,489 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,617,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,895,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,310,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 424,615 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Z opened at $74.91 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.38, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $612,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,481,540.32. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,389. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

