Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $99.92 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,731.88. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $303,463.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,250 shares of company stock worth $1,976,264 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.