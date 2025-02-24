Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $177.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average is $164.39. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.