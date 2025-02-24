Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.64 Million Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,535.74. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,534.04. This represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,192 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,764.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

