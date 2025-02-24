Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 187,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAMS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 895,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 640,329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 179,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,763,000 after buying an additional 2,978,263 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 166,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $4,215,019.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,150,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,110,204.79. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 404,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,787 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $18.57 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

