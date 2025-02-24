Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 319.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $406.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.15. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.