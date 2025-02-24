Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $116.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

