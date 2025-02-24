Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $232,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

