Emerald (EEX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter.

Emerald Stock Down 2.0 %

EEX opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EEX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

