Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Milton C. Blackmore Sells 652 Shares of Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Innospec Stock Down 1.3 %
IOSP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,855. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.09.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
