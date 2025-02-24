Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.88, RTT News reports. Inspirato updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Inspirato Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.36. 59,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,666. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Payam Zamani acquired 177,515 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,509,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,701,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,097,400,000. The trade was a 5.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $64,049. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

