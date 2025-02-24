SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,912. This trade represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $9,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 313,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,802,876. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,296,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after buying an additional 185,413 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

