Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marriott International (MAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR):

2/18/2025 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $294.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $246.00 to $293.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $277.00 to $308.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $285.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $251.00 to $295.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $276.76. 2,057,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after purchasing an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

