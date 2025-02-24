MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $450,497.28 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $450,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,581,025.28. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $1,614,833.56.

On Friday, November 29th, Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ML traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.61. 220,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,200. The company has a market cap of $950.27 million, a PE ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MoneyLion by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

