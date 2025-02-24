MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $450,497.28 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $450,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,581,025.28. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $1,614,833.56.
- On Friday, November 29th, Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $64,807.20.
MoneyLion Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ML traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.61. 220,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,200. The company has a market cap of $950.27 million, a PE ratio of 389.14 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
