Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million, a PE ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42.

Insider Activity at Power Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

