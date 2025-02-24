ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $163,342.54 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,090.76. This represents a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74.
- On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.
- On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.
- On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.
ThredUp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TDUP remained flat at $2.56 during midday trading on Monday. 425,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,968. The company has a market cap of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ThredUp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.