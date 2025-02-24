ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $163,342.54 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $163,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,090.76. This represents a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP remained flat at $2.56 during midday trading on Monday. 425,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,968. The company has a market cap of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 84.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

