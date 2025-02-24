Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) SVP Sells 927 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 729,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

