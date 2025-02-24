Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.4 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 213,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

