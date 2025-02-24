Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. 1,642,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 196.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,991 shares of company stock worth $2,607,137 in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

