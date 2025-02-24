MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.12. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 2,184 shares traded.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.5 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.