MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.12. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 2,184 shares traded.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

