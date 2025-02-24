Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 35 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

MCD opened at $304.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.10. The company has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

