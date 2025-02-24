MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 182 shares.The stock last traded at $104.84 and had previously closed at $105.96.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $638.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

