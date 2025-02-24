Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.10. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,781,271 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
