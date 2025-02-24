Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.10. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 1,781,271 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 257,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,712,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 142,632 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 534,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 108,386 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

