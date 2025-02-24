Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Buys C$369,910.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$369,910.00.

Shares of NTR stock traded down C$0.60 on Monday, hitting C$74.22. 304,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$60.74 and a 52 week high of C$83.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.52. The firm has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 137.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

