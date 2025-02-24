Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 740% from the previous session’s volume of 18,989 shares.The stock last traded at $22.86 and had previously closed at $19.50.

TLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

