Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.04. Senseonics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,827,315 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SENS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $565.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

In related news, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at $941,960.72. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,210.05. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

