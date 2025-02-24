Outdoor Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refers to the shares or securities of companies that are involved in outdoor-related products or services. This includes a range of companies from those that manufacture camping equipment and outdoor clothing to ones that provide outdoor recreational services, such as fishing charters or adventure tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.46. 19,581,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,471,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. 3,432,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $241.39. The stock had a trading volume of 884,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,739. The stock has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.57.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $4.31 on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,869. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 843,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,491. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.36.

