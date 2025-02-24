TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.36. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 176,315 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $552.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 239,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,734,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 462,213 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,697,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 414,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

