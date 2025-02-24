Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

TTEK opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

