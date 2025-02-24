NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTSTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.300 EPS.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $14.21. 954,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

