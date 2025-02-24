Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.13. 1,136,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $90.86.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,235.64. This trade represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

