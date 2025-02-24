Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Risk & Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -77.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,048.95 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.73 billion $10.39 million -76.61

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 356 804 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment rivals beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

