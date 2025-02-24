ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11, Zacks reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. ONEOK updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-5.370 EPS.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. 4,543,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

