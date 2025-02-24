ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11, Zacks reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. ONEOK updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.370-5.370 EPS.
ONEOK Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.14. 4,543,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07.
ONEOK Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.