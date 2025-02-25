Amalgamated Bank Has $31.83 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

