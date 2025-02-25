Top Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 22nd

Invesco QQQ, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, MicroAlgo, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Venus Acquisition, Intel, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.08. 46,971,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 58,997,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,365,352. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TQQQ

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

MLGO stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 530,222,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,148. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $509.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLGO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.14. 12,801,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 526,636,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Venus Acquisition has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 111,281,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,188,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 48,220,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,849,086. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

See Also