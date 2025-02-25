Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

