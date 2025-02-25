Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 85 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Quartz Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.80 and a 200 day moving average of $294.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,176. This represents a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

