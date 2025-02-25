Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,181,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,594,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 904,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 536,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Shares of BR opened at $236.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

