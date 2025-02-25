Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 21.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Up 21.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Metals news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

