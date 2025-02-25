Realty Income (NYSE:O) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

