Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,202 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $29,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after buying an additional 309,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Onsemi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,887,000 after buying an additional 326,734 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.